WASHINGTONVILLE — The coronavirus has left wedding plans up in the air for Tyler Dombroski and Nicole Carros.
They had everything planned as of last year.
The couple is still hoping to get married on May 16, but aren't sure.
Carros said they are hoping to apply for a marriage license at the Montour County Courthouse, which is currently closed because of the pandemic. "Fingers crossed," she said.
Their honeymoon plans may also get scrapped.
In March of 2019, they booked Herman and Luther's Historic Barn in Montoursville for their wedding ceremony and reception.
"They have been shut down for eight weeks and our wedding is at nine weeks," Carros said.
Dombroski said they are being pro-active because of so much planning and logistics involved with guests and they expect to hold a large ceremony next year at that Montoursville location.
He said they felt that some guests would be hesitant to attend in the wake of the pandemic.
"We have lots of vendors on board who have been very cooperative," he said.
Carros said the barn has no Saturdays available for the rest of the year and she and Dombroski didn't envision a Friday or a Sunday wedding.
She said they had put down payments with vendors and paid for most of the photography expenses.
The florist can reschedule and her wedding gown provider "has been super cooperative to keep my dress through the year that I can try it on as many times as I want," she said.
"Everybody has been cooperative with us," said Dombroski, who also serves as mayor of Washingtonville, where he and Carros live.
Carros had lined up the florist back in April 2019. They also booked the music and the food well in advance.
They hope to marry on May 16 and invite a small group of people to Washingtonville.
Dombroski said they decided to get married in the Jane DeLong Memorial Hall. "We are living day-by-day and week-by-week," he said.
It will probably be the first wedding there in 100 years, he said.
Danville mayor to officiate the ceremony
At Tuesday night's Washingtonville Borough Council meeting, Dombroski asked, and the council approved, closing part of Third Street for an hour during their ceremony.
They had chosen an individual to officiate at the ceremony before the virus struck but "everything kind of unraveled and we are trying to pick up the pieces to some extent to make sure the details don't slip through the cracks. We are still trying to communicate with a lot of people to bring them up to speed on what's going on in our life," Dombroski said.
Dombroski spoke with Danville Mayor Bernie Swank who said she will still be officiating their wedding ceremony. Dombroski's dad, Frank, said Swank gave Tyler his first haircut and Tyler was her last client before she retired from her hair salon business. "The Danville mayor will be performing the wedding ceremony for the Washingtonville mayor," Frank Dombroski said.
Dombroski and Carros aren't sure if they will be able to go on their honeymoon in St. Lucia. "I'm not sure if we will be able to do that," Tyler Dombroski said.
Their wedding invitations were mailed out a couple of weeks ago to the nearly 200 guests they expected. "We have to call everybody to finalize the details and to let them know what's going on," Carros said.
She said they eventually will mail out a "save the date" and new invitations.
Carros' bridal shower also had to be postponed and will be rescheduled for sometime later this year.
"Everybody was looking forward to all of this," she said.
Reconnected through a mutual friend
The couple got engaged in October 2018. They knew each other from Danville Area High School and both went to Penn State.
"After I graduated, I moved back to Danville and we reconnected through a mutual friend," she said.
"We first started talking at Old Forge Brewing Co. and it grew from here," Dombroski said. They've been together for a little more than four years.
Dombroski, a senior program analysis for SEDA-COG, has been able to work from home during the pandemic. He served on Washingtonville Borough Council for two and one-half years before being appointed as mayor and then later elected mayor. This May marks his sixth year in office.
Carros, an administrative assistant at Atlantic Culinary Environment in Danville, said they are open but she has been laid off since she wasn't considered an essential employee.
"We are trying to put a positive spin on it to stay positive. It's definitely a bummer but we have each other and that's what really matters," she said.