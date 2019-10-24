If you are registered to vote, but you are not sure if you will vote in the local elections on Nov. 5, our question is, "Why?"
Municipal elections certainly don't have the drama of a presidential election, especially like the one coming next year. That does not mean local elections are not important. In fact, the results will have a more immediate impact on your lives.
In Montour County, three incumbent commissioners and a challenger are on the ballot. Voters pick two, and the top three candidates are elected. The commissioners affect your taxes, oversee the sheriff's office, the county jail, some rural roads. They oversee the elections and decide what facilities are needed for county offices. They hire county employees, work on economic development to try to draw jobs to the county. All of that affects your wallet in one way or another.
Boroughs and townships also are electing officials to run their municipalities. They affect your streets, utilities and your local taxes.
Five seats are up for election on the Danville Area School Board. Five candidates are on the ballot, though one, Dawn Koons Gill, resigned from the board in September. It was too late to take her name off of the ballot, and she has said she would refuse the seat if she is elected, which is likely. There is a chance here for you to write in a candidate, or two or three.
Then there is a question on the ballot for voters to decide on a proposed state constitutional amendment that would offer specific constitutional rights to crime victims. That is, if a lawsuit seeking its removal is not successful.
The lawsuit filed Oct. 10 in Commonwealth Court seeks to keep the proposed constitutional amendment question off the fall ballot. The state League of Women Voters and a registered voter, in the lawsuit against Pennsylvania's chief elections official, acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, argue the amendment improperly combines a set of changes that should be voted on as separate amendments, according to the Associated Press.
The ballot question states: “Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to grant certain rights to crime victims, including to be treated with fairness, respect and dignity; considering their safety in bail proceedings; timely notice and opportunity to take part in public proceedings; reasonable protection from the accused; restitution and return of property; proceedings free from delay; and to be informed of these rights, so they can enforce them?”
State lawmakers approved the question in two separate sessions as required for a constitutional amendment to advance for final approval by voters. If this question is approved by a majority of voters on Nov. 5, it will become law and Article 1 of the state constitution will be amended to include it.
The full text of the proposed amendment is on the Department of State website at: https://www.dos.pa.gov/VotingElections/CandidatesCommittees/RunningforOffice/Pages/Joint-Resolution-2019-1.aspx.
The full public notice also was published on Page A5 in the Oct. 3 edition of The Danville News and on Page A4 in the Oct. 1 edition of The Daily Item.
If you are registered to vote — and you should be — get to the polls on Nov. 5. Even if your candidate is unopposed, you are reinforcing your support.
Doing your part in a democracy is easy. All you have to do is go the polls and vote.
Otherwise, don't complain when you don't like what your local elected officials are doing.