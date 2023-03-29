DANViLLE — Educator, environmentalist, troubador — and climber of tall trees — Van Wagner, of Danville, has released his latest CD this week: Hungry.
"I named the CD Hungry because it is my favorite song on the album," Wagner said Wednesday.
It is his 33rd album, he said. There are 11 songs on the CD.
"This album really celebrates nature and the woods of our region of Pennsylvania," he said.
This album was fun to make, Wagner said. "I went in the studio and recorded all 11 songs in about two hours. My friends Matt Filer and KJ added some vocals and bass but it's a pretty stripped down 'me around a campfire' type recording."
The CD is available to stream or download anywhere you find music, he said. Physical copies of the CD are available at any of Wagner's concerts.
Hungry is available for $20.