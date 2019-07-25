BENTON — Floods took out the main bridge into Camp Lavigne last July, tent platforms and some latrines washed away, and about 300 trees were taken down. But the Boy Scouts camp has risen once again and was full to capacity during the week of July 7.
Among the troops in camp that week was Troop 33 of Riverside, with 17 boys under the leadership of Scoutmaster Jesse Moyer. Moyer has come to camp in Benton since he was a Scout himself.
“It’s a good place to be,” he said.
Thanks to a dedicated team of Camp Rangers and lots of community support, the bridge over Fishing Creek was rebuilt in time for camp to open in mid-June.
“We’ve been up here every weekend since March,” said Ed Dilg, one of about 10 Camp Rangers who work on camp facilities and maintenance.
“Generous donations of equipment, material and talents are what made the new bridge possible,” said Chris Klock, president of the Boy Scouts’ Columbia-Montour Council, who was in camp with his troop. “We expected a price tag of $100,000 and got a new bridge for less than a fifth of that.”
The bridge’s main steel beam was bent beyond repair by the flood, and so it had to be removed. The original abutments, installed when the bridge was donated by Harry Magee in 1938, were strengthened, and new beams, obtained from Milton Steel, were put in place with a huge crane supplied by Don Bower Construction in Berwick. Denny Peters provided the engineering consulting work. Merck sent a crew of 16 to deck the whole bridge.
“There are hundreds of man-hours in that bridge,” said Dilg.
The bridge connects the lodge and parking lot to the rest of camp, so it sees lots of foot traffic. Boys were on the move every hour as they went from one merit badge class to the next.
“We’re offering almost 60 different merit badges this year,” said Program Director Billie Jo Scott.
Besides the usual badges in aquatics, shooting sports, nature study and crafts were some unusual ones.
“Welding is new this year,” said Moyer. “And my boys really like chemistry,” which has been offered by Bloomsburg University professor Eric Hawrelak for the past three years. Besides experiments at camp with household items like bubble gum and Ritz crackers, they got to take a trip to Bloomsburg University to see the chemistry labs there. “Chemistry is cool” they said, after freezing crackers with liquid nitrogen and then tasting the results.
In the Camp Skills area, staff member Griffin Knelly of Lime Ridge was teaching a group of eight how to coil and throw a 40-foot heavy rope. Riverside Scout Luke Plisiewicz found that throwing a long rope is harder than it looks. They also learned how to lash and splice sticks together to make seats and bridges. In the Nature Lodge, campers were learning about reptiles and amphibians.
“Last week they caught a black snake,” said Moyer.
Riverside Scout Casey Mills had signed up for four of the nature badges, so he spent much of his day in the Nature Lodge. Others from the troop were doing energy and nuclear science, which included a field trip to the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Berwick. Nancy Bishop, retired supervisor of the visitors center there, took them to see the exhibits, and then the security officers at the plant told them more about what goes on inside. Jesse Moyer, who works at the plant, helped transport the group and served as informal tour guide as they circled the plant.
“Camp is going really well this year,” said Scout Executive Paul Knox. “The staff is fantastic, and Scout attendance is above expectations.”
Several troops were from out-of-council, including one from New Jersey. They also had their first of the new female BSA Scout troops in camp the same week, Troop 247 of Millville.
This summer’s schedule includes two weeks of traditional Boy Scout Camp, one week of Cub Scout Resident Camp, and a final week of Cub Day Camp and Boy Scout Wilderness Camp combined.
The dining hall will be filled to capacity on Family Night, when parents come to join in the fun and see what the campers have been doing.
“One great opportunity to visit is to come to the Camp Lavigne Wine Fest in the fall,” he said. Now in its third year, it is set for Oct. 19. All proceeds benefit the camp.
Mary Bernath is an associate professor of English at Bloomsburg University.