Some people say turkeys are dumb. So dumb that, if left outside, they would drown by looking up into the rain during a storm.
“Not true,” said Joe Landis, of Delaware Township, who has raised thousands of turkeys over the last 25 years since he started Landis Poultry Farm with his wife, Kelly. “Turkeys are plenty curious, but they aren’t stupid.”
Soon the birds raised on the Turbotville area farm will be dressed and ready for Thanksgiving tables throughout the area. Landis takes orders directly for whole turkeys and will kill and dress turkeys the week of Thanksgiving. His turkeys can also be ordered through Bloom Naturally and George Farms near Danville.
“They are freshly butchered, and you know there’s nothing extra injected,” said Angie George, who works at Bloom Naturally.
Landis got his first birds from a grower in Bucks County back in the 1990s, and he has bred and hatched his own turkeys ever since. His birds are a hard-to-find breed called Lovelace, slower growing than most, with a broader breast. Each year he picks out the better ones to keep as his breeding stock for the next year.
Landis started hatching birds for this Thanksgiving in May and has had periodic hatches through July. Male turkeys, or Toms, from the oldest flock will be at 35 pounds by Thanksgiving.
“Once the Toms start strutting,” said Landis, “their heads turn blue and their snood starts to grow.”
The snood is a long flap of skin that hangs down beside the beak.
The Landis turkeys have pure white feathers.
“We used to keep black turkeys,” said Landis. “They were pretty, but people didn’t like the spots of dark pigment at the base of the feathers when they were plucked, so now we raise all white ones.”
“We have people who bring their grandkids to see the birds,” said Landis. “It becomes a family tradition for some.”
He said when his daughters went away to college, they told him that the chicken and turkey were not like home.
“They got spoiled,” he said, smiling.
Landis also raises chickens on the farm, available year round.
Landis Farm grinds its own feed from non-GMO corn and soybeans. There are no antibiotics or hormones in the feed. His current flock of about 2,000 birds eat their way through 5 tons of feed a week.
'Turkey' spared
While time is limited for those and most other turkeys, that's not the case for “Turkey,” a pet owned by Rich and Cathy Templin of Rush Township.
They got Turkey 12 years ago as part of a pair. They bred and produced one surviving chick. The young one joined a wild flock, as did the adult female, leaving Turkey by himself. He now lives with two roosters in an outdoor pen and won't be the main course on any Thanksgiving table.
“The roosters pick on him,” said Cathy Templin, “so he prefers to wander the yard during the day, grazing on grass.”
Turkey also likes leftover cooked vegetables to supplement his regular diet of cracked corn.
“He never leaves the yard,” said Templin, “but he’s skittish and won’t let us catch him.”
He does walk alongside them each night when they put him back in his pen.
For those who choose to dine on turkeys rather than keep them as pets, the Food Network’s “Turkey Buying Guide” notes that frozen turkeys may include additives.
When meat is frozen, “the ice crystals that form around the cells can cause cell damage and fluid loss, ultimately resulting in drier meat,” the guide notes.
To compensate, according to the Food Network, many turkey manufacturers “inject a liquid ‘basting’ solution of water, oil and seasoning prior to freezing. This basting solution is often high in sodium.”
This is the little-known secret behind turkeys labeled as “self-basting.”
Frozen turkeys also require thawing time of one day per 5 pounds.
Mary Bernath is an associate professor of English at Bloomsburg University.