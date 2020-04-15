I feel sorry for non-religious kids. We starve them when every day is the monotonous, unremarkable same. I’m fond of Easter rituals. I always loved welcoming the little church girls getting the chance to show off their ‘posh frocks.’ Even those pagan rituals of bunnies and eggs are delightful, giggly traditions. Such rituals kindle in us something sacred and wonderful: new days, new beginnings, fertility and abundance, something sweet after months of winter drab. Pastels instead of gray. Pussy willows, lilies and taffeta frocks. Hope blooms. Did you ever see a lily bulb before it flowers? All that extraordinary spring potential comes from a lumpish bulb buried in autumn dirt.
We also might admit it can be more difficult for our modern kids to appreciate how special Easter rituals can be. Is an Easter dress as special when Amazon can deliver new dresses weekly? Great-grandma might remember how her new dress was measured and sewn by her mom and grandma during blustery winter. It can be foreign for our kids to appreciate how special an Easter basket can be with its Peeps, treats and chocolate bunnies to eat when they get treats all the time. We dull them with too much. Given easy abundance, we cheat the remarkable. Will an Easter interrupted make us appreciate what for too long we have taken for granted?
Easter is what’s called a Moveable Feast. How propitious! Easter switches Sundays each year. It moves around, based upon the first full moon following the Spring Equinox. Let’s throw liturgical decorum to the wind. Let’s make Easter the first Sunday we can join together for worship. Besides, for us believers, Easter really is every Sunday. Plus, we know which is the better story: Life without Easter or life with Easter?
Yes, there’s a bulb-blessing inside these terrible, dirty virus days. What a bold witness is Easter. Easter – right here in the midst of this disease where Easter is supposed to be. You get to Easter through Maundy Thursday, through Good Friday, and through that trembling, silent Saturday. Resurrection only comes through the cross.
How are we preparing now for how we will come out of this? What can we do now to prepare for the months to come? I’m talking about more than a Roosevelt-inspired New New Deal. God forgive us if all we do is return to the way it was.
At first, I conceived of this “stay at home” as an inconvenient pause to everyday life. Now it’s beginning to dawn on me that this is no pause. When I hit the pause button on my remote control for my DVD player so I can grab a ginger ale from the fridge, I come back, hit play and we pick up right where we left off.
Ain’t gonna happen with this. This is no pause. This likely will result in fundamental changes to our society, our values, our church life, our work life, our economic life, our spiritual life, pushing those who will be clever and courageous enough into a deeper and richer understanding of our fragility, vulnerability and mutual dependence (and mutual interdependence). It’s changing us.
It’s making us revisit how we regard death and loss. It’s making us consider what matters to us. It’s making us realize who and what we have taken for granted. It’s making us learn what we can live without and what we need to live. It’s making us learn to ration. It’s making us regret how wasteful we have been, how careless too – and not just with things. It’s making us learn what annoys us and why we get annoyed. It’s making us discover who we can (and cannot) trust. It’s making us appreciate each other. It’s making us remember the effort of sacrifice for something more important than ourselves. It’s making us realize quick fixes are cheap fixes and easy answers are just that: easy. Hence, shoddy and unreliable, dime-store trinkets. It’s making us see clearly the idols we worship. It’s making us learn to repent.
As Lincoln is believed to have said: “I have been driven many times upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had no where else to go. My own wisdom and that of all about me seemed insufficient for that day.”
For those of us who believe because of Easter, even though we believe that we don’t have to earn salvation or forgiveness, we sure have to earn discipleship.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.