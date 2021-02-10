Sunday’s newspaper advertisement inserts (print’s benefit) remind us that Valentine’s Day is around the corner. What are your plans? Given COVID-19, what can you purchase? Super deal: Valentine chocolate heart. If you like chewing chalk with a love message etched into it, buy a bag of those little conversation hearts: Be Mine, Crazy 4 U, Sweet Thing. How about gemstone pendants and necklaces? 40% off Valentine’s Day décor, baking and decorating supplies. One store features a mini heart waffle maker. Perhaps dinner out at a restaurant with cloth napkins? Perhaps a dozen red roses? Perhaps a tasteful one rose with baby’s breath for the frugal or from the boyfriend mindful of going slow? Roses are red, violets are blue. We’ve matured beyond those Disney or Looney Tunes cards handed out to each pupil in the third-grade classroom, deposited into the paper bag you decorated and taped onto the front of your desk. Make sure everyone gets a card, Mom reminds you before you leave for school. Don’t leave anyone out, which is difficult during these days of hybrid classes and insolation.
That Valentine’s Day happens in February is either a stroke of genius to bring pleasure into this dismal month or a reason to get further depressed when everyone else seems busy on Valentine’s Day except you. Love, love, love. Love is all you really need. Really? Maybe love is just the starting place for everything else.
Who is being left out? Many are. Do email messages, Valentine’s Day email cards, cut it? Sounds dreadfully sterile and casual. Still, they are something. We can be such lonely people. Valentine’s Day — ‘tis a hard day to be forgotten, to be alone, to be left remembering a beloved no longer around. Truth is, all love, as theologian C.S. Lewis wrote, gets torn apart. Bereavement, he said whilst remembering the death of his wife by cancer, is one of the phases of marriage, like the honeymoon. To which one of my church’s lovely, vivacious, members remarked after the death of her husband: “But not as much fun.”
Valentine's gifts and cards are for lovers. Our children value them. Valentines are for your mom. “Without outward declarations,” wrote John Donne, “who can conclude of an inward love?” Love, love, love. The type of kiss indicates the kind of love we’re talking about. Is it a sweet buss of affection? A kiss on the cheek when greeting a friend (pre-mask days)? Or a wet, passionate kiss sans mask, keeping Cupid alive (like Tinkerbell with hand-clapping)?
Cupid. Eros, in Greek. Young, winged Cupid, according to mythology, armed with his bow and arrows. Some arrows “sharp and gleaming….another blunt and tipped with lead and serving to drive all love away.” Why does love often hurt like being struck by lead? Because sometimes we can disapprove of unhealthy and unhelpful behaviors of those we've loved and trusted. Is this being hateful? Hardly. Since when does love mean approving or accepting wrong someone has done? Disapproving and wanting them to change doesn’t spell hatred. Ask any parent. Love can be ferocious, for both good and ill. Give us a love that can help us love and be loved even when the beloved is unlovable when the days aren’t as much fun. No fun if a couple loves each other as much as they did on their wedding day. It’s finer, more sublime if they try to love each other more over the succeeding days and years.
Why is Cupid pictured with bow and arrow? Because sometimes that’s how romance, fickle infatuation, hits you, you lose control, intelligence overpowered. Why? Because carnality isn’t always love, too often taken way too seriously considering how preposterous is the human body.
Why the bow and arrow? Because love of all kiss types (whether affection, friendship, divine, erotic) invariably involves wounds and hurts. Why? Because love amongst us imperfect and solitary humans, Lewis writes, is mixed up with the craving and need to be loved, by us oft mistaking what love is, love focused on ourselves instead of on our beloved. Why? Because (and take this from experience) so much of our flawed attempts at loving expects others to make us happy and satisfied. The dangerous corollary to this neediness, this poverty, is that when we feel unsatisfied we will find some way of finding what we think is satisfaction. We are clumsy. There again goes that distorting self-centeredness of ours. Happy Valentine’s Day, all you besotted, blessed lovers.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.