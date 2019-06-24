DANVILLE — The Ronald McDonald House of Danville will host a luau party on the patio this evening from 4 to 7 p.m., said Ginnetta Reed, the house director of development and communications.
This event will feature Sunbury Broadcasting, 94KX, hosting a live broadcast onsite from 4 to 6 p.m. The Crosscutters' mascot, Boomer, will be onsite from 5 to 6 p.m., and the Pine Barn Inn, Grilled Cheese Café 2, and Lucy’s Catering will provide food for guests. Weis Markets will also be onsite giving away prizes.
Sunbury Broadcasting, Weis Markets, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Columbia-Montour Chamber of Commerce and the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau are collecting monetary donations and gift cards to support the house's families. Weis Markets is sponsoring the event.
Additional information can be found on the Ronald McDonald House of Danville Facebook page or www.rmhdanville.org.
— JOE SYLVESTER