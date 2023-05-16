DANVILLE — Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn and Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler were the two leading Republican vote-getters running for commissioner in Tuesday's Primary election, and will be on the ballot in November's general election.
Lynn had 868 votes and Dressler, 835. The three other Republican candidates running for commissioner were Stephen Humpthries, 446 votes, Elizabeth Brown, 263, and Derl Reichard Jr., 710.
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn and Danville Councilman Wesley Walters were the only two candidates running for Commissioner on the Democratic line and both will move on to November.
These votes represent the voter turnout on Tuesday. There are 813 mail-in ballots, which will be counted on Thursday, said county solicitor Michael Dennehy. Of the 813, 275 are Republicans and 474 Democrats. The rest are simply referred to as "others."
Write ins will be tabulated on Thursday. And a final vote certified by Friday.
After the final counted vote on Tuesday night, Lynn said he was already looking forward to the fall campaign. "I've served the county for many years, and I'll be focusing on "fiscal responsibility, taking care of veterans, and then recruiting volunteer fire personnel." First thing he'd be doing on Wednesday he said, "was taking all the lawn signs off around town."
Dressler, heaved a sigh of relief and wanted to thank her team that worked so hard for her, "handing out literature, going from door to door. I also want to thank voters for their support." Among her priorities going forward, she said, "were being fiscally responsible and economic development and growth."