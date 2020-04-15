Police officers have enough on their plates without having to worry about coming in contact with a potentially fatal virus.
Yet they still show up for duty, day and night, to protect and serve citizens. They are out on the frontline, along with other first responders such as firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses and other health care workers.
Police officers, though, tend to see more of the raw underbelly, those who are up to something they don’t want the police to know about, the angry, the intoxicated, the violent. Police face more potential for personal injury facing a violent suspect who may or may not have a weapon. Add to that the potential of accidentally coming into contact with a potentially fatal drug, such as fentanyl or carfentanil, an elephant tranquilizer, and the danger increases.
Now with the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, police officers have the potential to come into contact with the virus without knowing it for days or weeks.
Mahoning Township is attempting to give its officers some added protection. On Monday, the township supervisors enacted a temporary policy that qualifies police officers for a 14-day paid quarantine leave if they are exposed to or contract COVID-19 while performing their duties.
Supervisor T.S. Scott said the officers put themselves at risk for contracting COVID-19, but they are exempt from receiving the paid leave benefits provided under the newly created federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). Under the temporary township policy, any officer on quarantine leave will receive full pay and the township will cover medical bills related to COVID-19, as well as hotel bills if the officer wishes to isolate from family members during the period.
The policy does not prevent an officer from applying for workers’ compensation benefits. If an officer is infected with COVID-19, Scott said, the officer also is eligible for sick leave.
The policy expires Dec. 31, unless the supervisors vote to terminate, amend or renew it.
It’s an action that was needed, and it applies specifically to this pandemic. It’s an action more municipalities should take.
Like military personnel, police and other first responders should know that their employers will have their backs. While that hasn’t always been true with the military — many veterans have been left behind, forgotten — or with some municipalities, those on the frontline of any war, emergency and especially a pandemic must know they have support.
Mahoning Township has set an example for others to follow. Other municipalities should do the same before this virus puts a local police officer in more jeopardy than necessary.