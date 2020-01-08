MAHONING TWP. — Bill Lynn will remain as chairman and Larry Robertson as vice chairman of the Mahoning Township Board of Supervisors.
The supervisors named officers and approved township boards during the reorganizational meeting on Monday.
The board also reappointed township Treasurer Ken Houck, Secretary Carolyn Dragano, Zoning Officers Dean VonBlohn and James Dragano and Solicitor Jonathan DeWald, of McNerney, Page, Vanderlin & Hall.
The supervisors will continue to meet on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m.
In other news, township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said the police has a drug take-back collection box in the lobby of the township building. The chief said labels don't have to be removed from pill bottles.
"They will be bagged up and incinerated," Dyroff said. "We don't go through them."
The supervisors approved a raise for part-time police officers from the hourly rate of $20 to $25. It currently affects one officer, Clay Fahringer, but the higher pay rate will extend to other part-timers, if any are hired.
VonBlohn said neighbors living along Kaseville Road have inquired why surveyors are working in the area. The residents suspected it was for construction of a driveway to Frosty Valley Resort. VonBlohn said the survey work is for an underground power cable to the resort, not a driveway.