MAHONING TWP. — Truckers hauling heavy loads on Bald Top and Klein roads might soon have to post a bond.
If they are found responsible for damaging the roads, they would have to pay to fix them.
The Mahoning Township supervisors this week agreed to authorize the township solicitor to advertise an ordinance that would require the bonds. The bonding also would include imposing a weight limit on the roads.
Trucking companies will have to secure bonds and get permits. The township, meanwhile, would record the condition of the roads.
The proposal stems from residents' complaints about tri-axle trucks repeatedly hauling fill to building sites on Bald Top.
The section of Bald Top Road connecting with Route 11 has been closed since May because sections are collapsing. Motorists have had to use Klein Road from Route 642 west as a detour. The supervisors want to bond both roads because once that part of Bald Top Road is reopened, they want to ensure the new road is kept in good repair.
Township Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn cautioned, though, that the ordinance was "not going to stop 20 trucks a day, just control them."
Supervisor John Whelan suggested Police Chief Fred Dyroff seek prices on a scale to weigh trucks that may be overweight. Dyroff said he would research that, but he noted the inspections would require an officer with specific certifications to inspect trucks. He said the township might be able to enlist help from state police and the state Department of Transportation inspectors.
Bald Top Mountain resident Bonnie Martin told supervisors last month that Klein Road on the detour route is cracking from the heavy trucks hauling fill up to Bald Top. VonBlohn said the township can't stop the trucks because they are permitted to haul the fill.
Let the Bald Top bidding begin
The supervisors also authorized township engineer Drew Barton to advertise for bids for soil nailing to support the earth beneath the hilly road. It is the next step in the project that supervisors hope to have completed by mid-June.
The township will advertise for four weeks to attract proposals from firms that specialize in soil nailing. Whelen said he was torn between advertising for two weeks or four because, "I want to keep things rolling."
Supervisor T.S. Scott said, though, vendors will need time to check out the work site.
Engineer Josh Krebs, of the Kleinfelder engineering firm, told the supervisors last month that soil nailing is the best option for supporting the road.
Krebs determined from boring test results and readings from inclinometers, which show ground movement, that soil nailing would be a better alternative to stabilize the ground beneath the hilly section than matting. With matting, several layers of cloth-like material are used to keep the road stable. With soil nailing, a machine bores into the hillside to install pipes that are filled with cement.
The soil nails cost $1,000 per nail, and it will take 240 nails for the work, the supervisors said.
The bids will be due on March 17, and supervisors plan to award a contract for that work at their March 23 meeting.
Meanwhile, Barton will prepare a road construction package so the township can seek bids for that part of the project while the soil nailing is in progress.