DANVILLE — Minors unaccompanied by an adult and out in public after hours in Mahoning Township could face a fine of $50 to $300, under a curfew ordinance the township supervisors approved 5-0 on Monday evening.
According to the ordinance, the new law is the result of an increase in "unmonitored minors throughout the township after the hours of 11 p.m."
Police Chief Fred Dyroff stated the ordinance is an attempt to reduce crime against juveniles and committed by juveniles after certain hours, specifically 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
He presented data showing incidents involving juveniles under 18 years old from January 2018 to the present included five underage drinking, four drug violations, one disorderly conduct, three assaults, one theft, 10 suspicious person calls, one traffic violation, one criminal mischief and one missing person.
"This does not take into account incidents and arrests involving adults (DUI, assaults, thefts, public drunkenness, domestics, etc.) that occur in public venues with juveniles in the immediate area," according to Dyroff's statement.
The curfew hours for minors, those under 18 years of age, are midnight to 6 a.m. on summer days, defined as from the last day of the school year for Danville Area School District to the first day of the new academic year; midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday-Saturday and Saturday-Sunday all year round, and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday during the school year.
In default of payment of fine and costs, the ordinance calls for imprisonment of up to five days.
"A like fine or imprisonment shall be imposed upon any person aiding or abetting the violation of the intent and purpose of the ordinance," its text reads.
The ordinance also makes it unlawful for parents and guardians to allow children to be out in public unaccompanied by an adult during curfew hours and allows for police to take the minor into custody to deliver to his or her parents or guardian.
The law, however, does allow police to use discretion.
"We're not out to harass the children," Dyroff said.
"There is discretion," Supervisor John Whelan said.
Whelan said police will take into account if the minor is coming from a church function, work, a school function or a similar activity.
Dyroff noted a number of other area communities — Danville, Watsontown, Mifflinburg, Milton, Northumberland, Bloomsburg, Selinsgrove, Montgomery — have curfews.