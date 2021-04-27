DANVILLE — The Mahoning Township Fire Department is getting a new tanker at a price of $518,000.
The tanker could be in service in as soon as 14 months.
At Monday evening's meeting, Fire Chief Leslie Young asked supervisors for permission to proceed with the purchase, after researching the best price and the best piece of equipment.
"The fire department already has the money," she told the board.
But how that money will be paid out is to be determined. It will either be a large initial payment or a lesser one, where interest payments would increase the price.
Young said that she wanted to proceed now, because of an expected price increase of 3-4 percent on the horizon.
Two well-known manufacturers were considered, she said. The manufacturers met all the specifications required by the department.
"In the end, our determining factor was cost," she said, "and we chose KME (KME Fire Apparatus) at a price of $518,323."
Police report
According to Chief Fred Dyroff, four officers' vests have met their expiration date and are due to be retired. Through shopping around, the department was able to save $1,300 by finding a new vendor, Pittsburgh Uniform Supply.
The Mahoning Township Police Department has achieved gold level recognition for 2020 as part of the Lexipol Connect Customer Recognition Program, which recognizes police agencies for excellence in policy maintenance and training. The department has received a plaque to commemorate this achievement.
Projects
In his engineer's report, Drew Barton presented an update on capital projects.
Site investigations are complete and data is being reviewed for Gettings Creek and Welsh Creek.
The master plan for Blizzards Run is under review.
Trash pick-up
The next yard pickup is May 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Yard waste consists of garden waste and grass clippings, with a weight limit of 50 pounds per bag and small piles of brush tied together.
To schedule a pick-up, email JDOG at Mahoningyards@gmail.com or call 570-759-7715. Residents should leave a message with their name and address.