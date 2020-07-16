MAHONING TWP. — The township's East End Fire Company responded to 18 calls in June, 10 of them in the township, Fire Chief Leslie Young reported.
The calls included four water rescues, two structure fires, one vehicle crash, one vehicle fire, a false alarm, one carbon monoxide response, a rapid intervention team call and seven miscellaneous calls. Three of the mutual aid calls were in Montour Township and there was one call each in Cooper Township, Danville and East Chilliasquaque, Point and Valley townships. An average of eight firefighters responded to the calls.
About a dozen firefighters participated in three training sessions for a total of 69.5 man-hours.
— JOE SYLVESTER