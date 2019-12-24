MAHONING TWP. — Township officials gave residents who use Bald Top Road some good news for Christmas.
The supervisors also agreed to set a $50,000 limit on spending for municipal building upgrades that are not budgeted.
To begin to rebuild Bald Top Road, an engineer has recommended soil nailing to support the earth beneath it, which means the design work could begin next month and the work could start as early as February.
“They need to finalize their design and put it out to bid,” township engineer Drew Barton said at the supervisors meeting on Monday.
While that news was encouraging, if contractors are busy and can’t start right away, the road might not be opened until June, as originally estimated, supervisors said.
The section of Bald Top Road leading to Route 11 has been closed since May because parts are collapsing. That has forced residents to take a three-mile detour to and from their homes.
Barton said engineer Josh Krebs with Advantage Engineering, Mechanicsburg, determined from boring test results and readings from inclinometers, which show ground movement, that soil nailing would be a better alternative to stabilize the ground beneath the hilly section than matting. With matting, several layers of cloth-like material are used to keep the road stable. The supervisors previously thought soil nailing — in which a machine bores into the hillside to install pipes that are filled with cement — would be much more expensive at about $250,000.
But Supervisor T.S. Scott said there would be so much loose dirt to haul away with matting, the cost would be about the same.
“This is going to cost us no more time, no more money,” Scott said. “Rather than haul all of that dirt, all that weathered material, in that time we could be done.”
He said the soil nailing could be done now because it is not weather-dependent.
The trees on the bank would be cleared to allow for the work and later replaced with vegetation.
“There’s no reason that can’t happen in February,” Scott said. “Once that’s done, we start rebuilding the road.”
With 30 days built in for something to go wrong, “We’re still looking at June,” he added.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said the paving might not be finished by then and might take until the end of summer.
Resident Bonnie Martin thanked the supervisors for keeping on top of the project.
Meanwhile, Barton is planning the installation of piping to collect water runoff from the hill and run it under Route 11 and the adjacent railroad tracks.
The problems occurred because the road does not have a proper base, and the surface of the road from Route 11 to Timberwood Drive will have to be replaced. Lynn said that totals a length of about 1,200 feet.
Spending limit
Supervisors agreed to use not more than $50,000 from its building fund to upgrade parts of the municipal building, such as the street department, administrative offices, police department, the history wall, LED lighting and additional security.
Supervisor John Whelan, who at the Dec. 9 meeting meeting questioned the amount of non-budgeted spending, including a new kitchenette, was satisfied with the resolution.
"I'm happy to see this resolution brought forward," he said.
The supervisors, who previously granted 10 personal days to the part-time township secretary, treasurer and two zoning officers, were remiss at approving a 2 percent raise for those employees, Lynn said. So the board voted to include the 2 percent raise. Those employees — Secretary Carolyn Dragano, Treasurer Ken Houck and Zoning Officers Dean VonBlohn and Jim Dragano — make about $26 an hour. The increase will give them another 52 cents per hour, Scott said. Whelan said that will total about $10,000 next year.
"It's well deserved," he said.
The part-time employees receive no benefits.