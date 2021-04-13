MAHONING TWP. — The township police force will have a new part-time officer.
The township supervisors this week approved the hiring of George Geise, of Point Township, to work part-time.
The rate for part-time officers is $25 an hour.
The department consists of six full-time officers, one part-timer and the chief.
Police Chief Fred Dyroff had requested permission to hire the officer to work two to three evenings a week.
"We tested a couple candidates," Dyroff told the supervisors at their meeting on Monday.
He said Geise underwent a drug test last week, but the results were not back yet.
Dyroff said Geise is an Act 120-certified police officer who works in another municipality and at a local university. He also is an emergency medical technician (EMT) and an assistant fire chief in his township.
Supervisor John Whelan pointed out the hire is not an additional officer but a replacement for another part-time officer, Officer Clay Fahringer, who is phasing out of the job.
The supervisors voted 5-0 to authorize Dyroff to hire Geise contingent on him completing all of the required certifications and testing.
The supervisors also voted to authorize township Treasurer Ken Houck to move $3 million of $3.4 million in a township savings account at Jersey Shore State Bank to a certificate of deposit (CD) at Service 1st Federal Credit Union. The special interest rate of 2.75 percent at Jersey Shore expires at the end of April and drops to 0.2 percent. Houck previously told the supervisors the interest rate at Service 1st will hold at 2.6 percent until the end of November.
At the same time, the supervisors also voted to move $473,000 of $673,000 in an East End Fire Company account at Jersey Shore State Bank to the township CD at Service 1st.
Supervisor T.S. Scott abstained. His wife works at Service 1st, and he was criticized in the past by some residents for not abstaining in a past vote to move funds to Service 1st.
Houck said the funds will be together but Service 1st will determine interest separately on the two funds.
Township Fire Chief Leslie Young has agreed to the plan.
The $673,000 is separate from the $552,000 CD the supervisors signed over to the fire company in December to help firefighters purchase equipment in the future.
In her annual report, Young said the 204 calls in 2020 were only a slight decrease from the 207 in 2019. She said there were no structure fires in the township last year, and the number of firefighters responding to calls averaged seven per call, up from six the previous year.
She reported the township's East End Fire Company responded to 101 incidents in Mahoning Township and provided aid on 103 incidents in 23 different municipalities last year. East End received mutual aid 19 times.
In other business, Lloyd Craig, superintendent of the township Department of Streets and Infrastructure, recommended, and the supervisors agreed, to put off paving work on Eyer Road this year because UGI plans to install a gas line there in October.