MAHONING TWP. — A 20-year-old township man is facing charges related to a high speed pursuit and corruption of a 14-year-old female passenger who was reported missing, according to Mahoning Township police.
The girl’s mother had reported her missing on Sunday, and a black 2019 Ford Mustang was reported to be involved.
At 9:44 p.m. Sunday, Darryl Purnell Jr., of 34 Orchard Ave., driving a black Ford Mustang, backed out of a parking space at Mahoning Terrace Apartments and drove off at a high rate of speed after seeing Officer Garon Fenstermaker in a marked police vehicle. Fenstermaker pursued with his emergency lights and siren activated. According to the officer’s report, the Mustang traveled south on Orchard Avenue then east on Bloom Road, failing to stop for a stop sign at a high rate of speed.
The officer pursued the vehicle east on Bloom Road, where he saw Purnell fail to stop for two signs while other traffic was present and turn north onto Kaseville Road, continuing at a high speed and out of sight. Fenstermaker terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.
On Monday, the girl returned home and identified Purnell as the front seat passenger at the time of the pursuit. She said Purnell told the driver “Go!” once the police arrived. She also stated that during the pursuit she was in fear and placed her head between her legs. On Tuesday, Danville police located the vehicle at Purnell’s mother’s residence in the borough. Purnell was taken into custody and arraigned before District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who set bail at $250,000 and committed Purnell to the Montour County Jail in lieu of bail on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police; corruption of minors; recklessly endangering another person, and a title violation.