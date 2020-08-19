MAHONING TWP. — The township supervisors this week picked the lowest bidder to reconstruct Bald Top Road, but only after Supervisor John Whelan questioned the other supervisors' first choice, which would have cost about $26,000 more.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn, Vice Chairman Larry Robertson and Supervisors T.S. Scott and Molly Shultz originally favored Robert C. Young Inc., of Mifflinville, the second lowest bidder which submitted a proposal of $388,287. Lynn felt Young was more familiar with the project, after having done berm work and underlying drain work at the site, and could get started sooner.
The section of Bald Top Road off Route 11 that leads to residential areas has been closed since the end of May 2019 because parts of it were collapsing, forcing residents who used the road to take a six-mile detour.
"I want somebody who will get right in there and start working tomorrow," Lynn said.
Whelan, though, made a motion to select Glen O. Hawbaker Inc., of Montoursville, which submitted the lowest bid of $362,365. His motion failed 4-1, leading Whelan to comment, "You guys sure know how to spend money."
Lynn motioned to pick Young, but Whelan maintained the township could face a lawsuit if the supervisors did not pick the lowest bidder. Lynn called township solicitor Jonathan DeWald, who advised selecting the lowest bidder. The supervisors did by a 5-0 vote.
"I just hope it's done on time, as the contract stipulates," Lynn said. "Hawbaker said it would take four to five weeks to order box culverts."
He said he wants Hawbaker to start within a week and a half.
Resident Bonnie Martin, who called in to the meeting, had hoped the work would start sooner.
"I understand saving money, but I'm disappointed you're not starting tomorrow," Martin said.
Lynn said he wished the work could start that soon.
Township engineer Drew Barton said the contract stipulates the contractor would pay $500 for each day past the deadline. He said the contract calls for completion of the job by Nov. 2, though supervisors hope to have it done by the end of October.
Two other bids came from New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc., of Winfield, which submitted the high bid of $455,544, and HRI Inc., of State College, which bid $391,590.
During the discussion, Lynn said he felt Young would be more dependable and would be ready to go, and Hawbaker didn't call back for days. The Young also is starting work in the township to clear out a broken concrete culvert and stablize the banks of Blizzards Run off Academy Avenue.
Merco Inc., of Lebanon, New Jersey, recently completed the soil nailing work for $519,210 to stabilize the hillside beneath the Bald Top Road surface. With soil nailing, a machine bores into the hillside to install pipes that are filled with cement to stabilize the hilly section of the road.