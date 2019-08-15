DANVILLE — The next yard waste pickup for Mahoning Township residents is Tuesday, the township supervisors announced this week.
Residents must call 570-759-7715 or email mahoningyards@gmail.com to have JDog Junk Removal and Hauling pick up their yard waste.
JDog is collecting the yard waste from township residents, not businesses, on the third Tuesday of each month from April 16 to Sept. 17. The pickup times are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bagged yard waste must be at the curbside the day of pickup.
— JOE SYLVESTER