MAHONING TWP. — Township officials are advertising an ordinance to place a weight limit on trucks traveling on Bald Top and Klein roads.
The ordinance, which the township supervisors plan to vote on next month, would restrict the trucks' weight to 10 tons, or the trucking company would have to post a bond to cover damages to the roads and get permits, township solicitor Jonathan DeWald said.
DeWald told the supervisors at their meeting on Monday that the township engineer determined the 10-ton limit based on his examinations of the road.
Police Chief Fred Dyroff said police many times could tell if a truck is overweight by the tires. If a truck is suspected to be overweight, police will have scales brought in to weigh the truck.
The proposed ordinance stems from residents' complaints about tri-axle trucks repeatedly hauling fill to building sites on Bald Top.
The section of Bald Top Road connecting with Route 11 has been closed since May because sections are collapsing. Motorists have had to use Klein Road from Route 642 west as a detour. The supervisors want to bond both roads because once that part of Bald Top Road is reopened, they want to ensure the new road is kept in good repair.
Bald Top Mountain resident Bonnie Martin told supervisors last month that Klein Road on the detour route is cracking from the heavy trucks hauling fill up to Bald Top. VonBlohn said the township can't stop the trucks because they are permitted to haul the fill.
As for the Bald Top Road repairs, Supervisor Vice Chairman Larry Robertson said engineer Drew Barton has started advertising for bids on the soil nailing to stabilize the road and there have been a few requests for bid packages.
The township will advertise for four weeks. The bids are due on March 17. The supervisors will hold a special meeting that day to open the bids and hear vendors give a brief presentation, Supervisor T.S. Scott said. The public will be able to ask the vendors questions.
The supervisors plan to award a contract for that work at their March 23 meeting.