MAHONING TWP. — Police Chief Sean McGinley, who turned around a struggling Mahoning Township police department, will resign next month to become the Geisinger health system's senior director for security operations.
McGinley was hired two and a half years ago to become township chief after retiring as a Pennsylvania State Police captain. He was hired at an annual salary of $82,000 with no health benefits under a two-year contract. In November, the supervisors approved a four-year contract that included a $13,000 raise to $95,000 this year. That contract was to expire on Feb. 3, 2023.
"It is with regret that I inform you of my decision to resign as chief of police for Mahoning Township, effective August 24," McGinley read from his letter of resignation at Monday's township supervisors meeting. "After having been in public service for 28 years, I have been extended a unique opportunity to work in the private sector."
He continued that his decision to end his term as chief was difficult one, "But after much deliberation and oscillation, I've decided to step out of my comfort zone and engage in a new opportunity for professional growth."
McGinley, 49, of Elysburg, said his time as chief was one of the most rewarding experiences of his career and it was a privilege to serve and enjoy the unwavering support of the supervisors and citizens and "work alongside the best group of police officers and civilian employees a chief could ask for."
He will replace Scott Bitting at Geisinger. McGinley declined to say what his salary will be.
"You have done just a phenomenal job," Supervisor Vice Chairman T.S. Scott said before the supervisors voted 5-0 to accept McGinley's resignation, with their congratulations. "We hate to see you go, but we are so happy for you. You are moving on to greater challenges that are a better fit for you."
The dozen or so residents gave McGinley a round of applause.
Scott said the supervisors will start looking at police chief candidates shortly.
Before coming to the township, McGinley was director of legislative affairs at the state police's Harrisburg headquarters.
He replaced former chief Chad Thomas, who was fired in May 2016 after he pleaded guilty to possessing a chemical solvent in his office a year earlier. Thomas later reached a $5,000 settlement with the township. Other officers were fired or resigned.
Since McGinley has been chief, he has hired and trained officers, assisted and advised other agencies and served on several boards in Montour County.
Earlier during Monday's meeting, the supervisors promoted part-time police officer Cody Clossen from part-time to full-time, on a yearlong probationary basis at an annual salary of $60,258, effective Aug. 1. McGinley had recommended the change because the other part-time officer, Clay Fahringer, is leaving and a full-time officer will be away for military training for a few months.
The department currently has six full-time officers, including the chief, and two part-time officers.