DANVILLE — As of May 4, the Mahoning Township Police Department's body cameras are operational, said Police Chief Fred Dyroff at Monday evening's supervisors' meeting.
"The cameras are working great and the officers love using them," Dyroff said.
It allows the officers to review their footage while completing reports and document crash scenes and interviews much more accurately.
"I have also placed our body-worn camera policy on our department website for the public to view," he said.
Dyroff also took time during his police report to introduce to the board — and the public — a part-time officer recently added to the police department.
On March 8, the Board of Supervisors approved advertising for a part-time officer.
"The department administered a written and oral exam, as well as a background investigation and other requirements and hired, with the board’s approval, George Geise," Dyroff said.
Geise is from Point Township and received his Act 120 certification from the Lackawanna County Community College in 2008.
Geise has worked as a part-time officer with the Middleburg Police Department in Snyder County, as well as with the Bucknell University Public Safety Department, Dyroff said.
Geise was sworn in on May 6.
Dyroff then introduced Officer George Geise, his wife Jeanne, and their four children, Katherine, Andrew, Stephen, and Sarah.
Drone
The Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of a drone for the department last year and it was operational by late November.
"Since that time, we have utilized the drone to search for a deceased person, search for a wanted person, assisted the township’s Street Department with aerial video of a location on Red Lane for installation of guide rails, as well as a busted drainage pipe on Clinic Road that was inaccessible and dangerous by foot," Dyroff said.
"Most recently, the department drone assisted the Danville Fire Department at the scene of the fire at Gronsky’s Dance Studio on Center Street with aerial observance of the top of the building and looking for hot spots within the building using the thermal imaging on the drone,"Dyroff said.
The drone has been beneficial for the department and township, as well as other agencies that it routinely assists and receives assistance from, Dyroff said.
The department has two trained/certified operators who are also cross trained on the Montour County drone, which is larger and has more capabilities.
Yard waste pick-up
Next yard waste pick-up date is set for June 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., said Bill Lynn, chairman.
Yard waste consists of garden waste and grass clippings, with a weight limit of 50 lbs. per bag and small piles of brush tied together. Pick-up times will be the third Tuesday of every month.
To schedule a pick-up, email JDOG at mahoningyards@gmail.com or call 570-759-7715 for pick up. Give JDOG your name and street address. This information is also available on the township website at www.mahoningtownship.org.
In other business:
2021 Dumpster Day will be on Aug. 14 from 8-11 a.m. at the Danville Soccer Complex, East Market Street, behind the State Hospital next to the Water Treatment Plant.
Supervisor meetings will now be open to the public, given the lifting of public health restrictions. They will next meet on June 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the township building.