DANVILLE — A full-scale active shooter drill event is being planned at Danville Area High School in May, said Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff at Monday night's supervisor meeting.
This is on the heel of officer training, he explained. "Several of our officers, along with the Montour County Sheriff’s Office and Danville Area School Police completed active shooter scenarios at the Danville Middle School," he said in his February report to Mahoning supervisors.
Officer Garon Fenstermaker completed a three-day course in active shooter training at Bloomsburg University.
Also in Dyroff's police report: All officers completed First Aid/CPR training in December.
Montour County first responders will be hosting a Public Safety Fair on Wednesday June 14, at the Washies Playground in Danville Borough from 5 to 8 p.m.
This event will be in lieu of the National Night Out event that is held the first Tuesday of August.
"A few reasons for the move were cooler weather in June compared to August, and having additional resources at the event such as PSP helicopter, PA Game Commission, and others," Dyroff said.
Township engineer Drew Barton presented his report on Whisper Hills Development Storm Water modernization and right-of-way.
Barton said letters were sent out to homeowners in the development and 19 homeowners responded with some interest. With limited funding, the township will have to decide how best and most efficiently to spend available funds for modernization.
Supervisors approved the 43rd Annual Memorial T-Rail 5 mile run/walk race scheduled for May 27, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.