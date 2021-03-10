MAHONING TWP. — Township police will advertise for another part-time police officer to help bolster coverage.
The township supervisors Monday granted Police Chief Fred Dyroff's request to hire another part-timer after he said part-time Officer Clay Fahringer has cut back on hours, by his own choosing, and Officer Jason Bedisky is now working as a detective, though he can fill in vacancies in the patrol schedule.
Dyroff said he wants to ensure there is a second officer on duty on Friday and Saturday nights.
The supervisors in January 2020 approved a raise for part-time police officers from the hourly rate of $20 to $25. It currently affects only Fahringer, but the higher pay rate will extend to any other part-timers who are hired.
The department consists of six full-time officers, one part-timer and the chief.
The supervisors also are considering township Treasurer Ken Houck's recommendation to move township funds from a savings account at Jersey Shore Bank before the special interest rate of 2.75 percent expires at the end of April and drops to 0.2 percent. Houck recommended moving approximately $3 million of the $3.4 million in the account to a township certificate of deposit at Service 1st Federal Credit Union, where the interest rate will hold at 2.6 percent until the end of November.
He said the township also could move $673,000 from an East End Fire Company account at Jersey Shore Bank to the township CD at Service 1st.
"That’ll give us a little breathing room to shop around (for a better rate)," Houck said. "We could mix the funds and bank could figure precisely how much interest (the fire company's) money generates."
Houck noted he is responsible for the fire company money, as well. Fire Chief Leslie Young, who was agreeable to the plan, said she would discuss the idea with her fire board this evening. She said the company has been discussing purchasing a new tanker.
The $673,000 is separate from the $552,000 CD the supervisors signed over to the fire company in December to help firefighters purchase equipment in the future.