DANVILLE — A Mahoning Township couple are facing charges following a domestic dispute earlier this month in which the wife fired a shot toward her husband, township police allege.
According to the criminal complaints filed by Patrolman Jason Bedisky against David Andrew Barsh, 57, and Tracy Barsh, 55, both of 65 Welsh Road, David Barsh told police his wife fired a shot from her handgun in his direction after a "physical domestic assault incident" at their residence just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 10.
According to police, David Barsh said he had been out of the house most of the day to complete errands that included getting a tire repaired. He made several stops, including a local bar, before retrieving the repaired tire. When he returned home, the couple argued over where David had been all day. The argument escalated into a physical altercation when Tracy threw a dog collar remote at David, hitting him in the chest. He, in turn, punched Tracy in the face.
The physical fight continued between the two until Tracy retrieved her Smith and Wesson .380-caliber handgun. Tracy told police that David, who had his Bersa 9mm close by, began loading his gun. Tracy was about 6 feet in front of David when she fired one round approximately 2 feet diagonally left of David's head, according to police. The bullet lodged in the wall just above the sliding patio doors.
Tracy Barsh faces charges of aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. David Barsh is charged with simple assault and harassment. A preliminary hearing for both had been scheduled for Dec. 1 before District Judge Marvin Shrawder, but that hearing was continued to Jan. 6 at 10 a.m.