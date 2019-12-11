MAHONING TWP. — Mahoning Township Supervisor John Whelan raised questions this week about the township's unbudgeted spending.
Whelan, speaking at Monday's board of supervisors meeting, said he is not opposed to upgrading the township's municipal building or police department, but he said the township has overspent this year on furniture, renovations and supplies with money that wasn't budgeted.
His comments brought backlash from two supervisors.
As Whelan spoke, Supervisor Molly Shultz, who was sitting next to him at the table, asked, "Are you done?" and sighed heavily.
Moments later, Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn, remarked, "The labor is all free," referring to township employees who did much of the renovation work. He said the township received good deals on surveillance cameras for the township building and stonework for the police department.
Whelan responded, "Labor is not free."
"If you don't want people to work on these projects, we can lay people off," Lynn shot back.
Whelan made his comments before the board adopted a $3.5 million budget for 2020 that includes no tax increase. The vote was 4-0. Supervisor Larry Robertson was absent.
Whelan said building repairs, maintenance and renovations, budgeted at $35,000 this year, were more than $23,000 over budget, though $15,000 for a new security system was approved separately.
Next year's spending plan includes $10,000 for building repairs, maintenance and renovations.
He said the surveillance camera replacement was part of the overrun.
"That's understandable," Whelan said, adding, "I'm not here to say they weren't good projects, but they weren't in the budget."
He said that while the upgrade of the police department is scheduled for 2021, close to $1,900 already was spent on the project.
"I'd like to see us adhere to those items in the budget," said Whelan, who is on the township finance committee.
Whelan said he wanted the township officials to be transparent, like they claim to be.
Lynn said, "We are transparent."
Whelan replied, "I knew nothing about this kitchen," referring to a kitchenette renovation in the next room.
He said that renovation cost $6,000 for new cabinets, a table and chairs.
He said the township paid $3,000 for a carpet with the township emblem.
"We could go back to the way it was," Lynn said, referring to the previous supervisors.
Resident Rose Pursel agreed with Whelan about the township spending too much on some services. She said JDog, which collects residents' leaves, costs the township too much. The township paid $8,000 for the service this year.
"Thank you, John, for watching out for us," Pursel said.
Lynn said Lloyd Craig, who heads the street department, said it would cost the township $2,300 more a year to collect the leaves.
Another resident, Glen Cromley, told the supervisors, "I think these things need to be brought forward."
He said the township needs to plan budgets.
The 2020 budget shows a 16.6 percent increase in spending over the current year but keeps tax rates the same. It includes $3.51 million in revenue and $3.5 million in expenditures, with a $6,159 surplus.
General expenses total about $1.74 million, police expenses, $777,515 and streets and infrastructure, $985,700.
Township taxpayers have been paying the same real estate tax rate for at least the past five years. The then-new board of township supervisors voted in 2017 to eliminate the $10 per capita tax beginning in 2018. The tax brought in about $23,000 annually.
Property taxes will remain at 1.588 mills. One mill equals $1 of tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.
In other business, the supervisors:
Voted to move about $1.4 million in separate township accounts from Service 1st Federal Credit Union, where it was gaining 1 percent interest, to accounts at Jersey Shore State Bank, where the money will earn 2.75 percent interest.
Granted a waiver of the 25-foot distance requirement between a community building the owner of Frosty Valley Resort plans to build and a stormwater facility. Frosty Valley owner Liberty Group hopes to construct 20 small cottages and a community building near its rustic barn venue. The Mahoning/Cooper Joint Zoning Hearing Board will hold a hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 on the company's request for a waiver of the size requirement for the cottages, which at 416 square feet are smaller than the required 600 square feet for a single-family dwelling.
Approved a compensation package of 10 paid personal days next year for current part-time employees including the two zoning officers, the township secretary and the treasurer.