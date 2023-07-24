DANVILLE — The cost of yearly line painting in Mahoning Township will be more than its supervisors budgeted for, but the board agreed Monday they can pull money from savings elsewhere for the necessary expense.
Lloyd Craig, of the township Department of Streets and Infrastructure (DSI), said he received three quotes for the painting of 47,000 linear feet of double yellow lines and 24,000 linear feet of fog lines.
The quotes ranged from around $11,000 to close to $18,000. Craig said the board had originally budgeted $8,000 for the project.
According to the DSI lead, this heightened pricing was also shown last year. “Last year, we paid $9,000 and change for just the double yellow line painting,” Craig said. “Even our lowest quote here is roughly $3,300 over budget.”
Supervisor John Whelan said the line painting is a necessity. “I don’t think we have a choice,” he said. “It’s a safety issue.”
The board approved line painting by D.E. Gemmil for a quoted price of $11,233, noting that they expected to save money on other projects that they could pull funds from to cover the excess.
The board also discussed expenses involving a new server for the Mahoning Township building. Last month, the board approved the purchase of a new server and cabinet for the office for around $15,000.
At the June meeting, Treasurer Ken Houck said the purchase would result in yearly savings. However, on Monday, Houck said he was previously under the wrong impression.
“When it was approved, I said we would be saving $4,000 per year,” Houck said. “But, unfortunately, we will be spending $3,700 more per year.”
Houck said he still recommended the hardware despite the additional costs and said he was looking into downgrading some of the Microsoft accounts used in the township office which could help make up some of the funds.
“This would be another avenue of savings without compromising internet security,” Hauck said.
The board of supervisors did not make any changes to the approval of the purchase.