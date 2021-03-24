DANVILLE — Mahoning Township supervisors at Monday's board meeting awarded a paving project contract to Dave Gutelius Excavating Inc., of Mifflinburg, as the low bidder among nine companies that submitted bids to do the work. The low bid was $188,165.
The other eight companies submitted the following bids: Big Rock Paving, $192,928; Umbriac Trucking, $194,695; HRI Inc., $196,224; New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., $198,120; M&J Excavating, $210,324; Glen Hawbaker Inc., $217,776; Sikora Brothers $265,222; and Robert C. Young Inc., $265,979.
The work involves the milling and removal of an existing asphalt pavement surface, with specified equipment to a specified depth directed by the municipality.
The work will be done on the following roadways:
— Upper Street Reservoir to Upper Street
— Upper Street to Middle Street
— Middle Street Reservoir to Powder Mill
— Powder Mill Road, Middle Street to North Academy
— Lower Street municipal line to Middle Street
— Reservoir Street, Upper Street to water tanks
— Bald Top Road, joint north of Timberwood to joint, north of Woodhill
— Eyer Road, First Street to Route 54
— Eyer Road, apron at First Street and Route 54
— Line Street, Bloom Street to Center Street
— Meadow Avenue, Maple Street to Locust Street
In his Streets and Infrastructure report to supervisors, group leader Lloyd Craig Jr. said, "There is going to be a major powerline construction project, going from Powder Mill Road through the township across Montour Ridge and ending in Northumberland.
"The access points for the construction will affect several roadways in Mahoning Township, including Eyer Road, Bald Top Road, Timberwood Drive, S. Overlook Drive, Trillium Lane and Woodhill Drive," Craig said.
Red Lane might also be used to access Powder Mill Road, Craig said.
Yard waste pickup
Late in the evening, supervisors reminded the public that yard waste pickup in Mahoning Township will begin April 20 and continue on the third Tuesday of every month though Sept. 21. The pickup times are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Bagged yard waste must be at the curbside the day of pickup. The limit is five bags per pickup, and a maximum of 50 pounds, plus small piles of brush tied together, if possible.
The service is for residents, not for commercial service businesses.
To schedule a pickup, email JDOG at mahoningyards@gmail.com, or call 570-759-7715. Please give JDOG your name and street address.