DANVILLE — Whisper Hills Development Storm Water Improvements were discussed by Engineer Drew Barton at Monday night's Mahoning Township supervisors meeting.
Barton said he has sent out a letter to those who wanted or needed property development.
Barton said that so far he has narrowed it down to four properties that he recommended pursuing with the money available — about $27,000. Those four landowners will be receiving a letter from the township, as a follow up.
There was also a change in paying fines in a timely manner. After a fine is issued, the amount remains the same for 10 days, but after that, the amount of the fine doubles. Fines can also be paid online.
During his police report to supervisors, Mahoning Police Chief Fred Dyroff said that on April 27, Montour County law enforcement consisting of the Danville Police Department, Mahoning Township Police Department, Riverside Police Department (Northumberland County), Montour County Sheriff’s Office, Montour County Probation Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE), conducted a saturation patrol and warrant service detail in Montour County.
The emphasis of the saturation patrol, he said, was on patrolling Danville Borough and Mahoning Township. LCE conducted administrative checks on liquor establishments within Montour County. Montour County Probation officers conducted checks on persons on probation within Montour County, and the Montour County Sheriff’s Office served several outstanding warrants, Dyroff said.
"In all, uniformed officers issued 42 traffic citations, 44 warnings, and 1 DUI arrest were made because of this combined effort," he said.