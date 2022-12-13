DANVILLE — Mahoning Township supervisors adopted a final 2023 budget of $3.7 million, with no tax increase, at Monday night's meeting.
Township Treasurer Ken Houck also provided a breakdown of the budget expenditures as follows: General expenses, $987,602; police expenses, $1,476,904; and streets and infrastructure expenses, $1,225,872.
A resolution was passed, saying there would be no tax increase in 2023.
In his November report to supervisors, Mahoning Police Chief Fred Dyroff said there were two reportable crashes, with one fatality.
Dyroff explained that on Nov. 15, there was a one-vehicle fatal crash on Montour Boulevard near Leighow Veterinary Hospital. The vehicle was a 2018 box truck driven by a 57-year old man from Easton. The crash occurred while it was snowing and the road was snow covered. The truck was southbound and travelled partially off the north side of the roadway, then came back onto the road, veered across the north bound lane, hit an embankment on the south side of the roadway, causing the driver to be ejected through the windshield. He landed on the ground and truck rolled over on him.
"He was not wearing a seatbelt," Dyroff said. "Had he been wearing his seatbelt he would not have died." Fire chief Leslie Young agreed with Dyroff.
"The lesson here," Dyroff said, "is to wear your seat belts."
Mahoning Police also received a $32,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, for equipment.
"I have begun ordering the equipment, which includes ballistic helmets, gas masks, ballistic shield, ballistic portable shields for each police vehicle," Dyroff said. "So far, the night vision and thermal imaging devices have arrived, and we are waiting on the other equipment to arrive over the coming weeks and months ahead."
Supervisors approved the 2023 meeting schedule,which will be on the second and third Mondays of each month except December, when meetings will be second and third Mondays.
Christmas Tree pickups start Dec. 30 and end Jan. 27. Trees are to be at curbside by 7 a.m. Trees will not be taken if they contain stands, lights, or if they are in plastic bags.