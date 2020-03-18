This story has been updated.
DANVILLE — Mahoning Township officials declared a state of emergency on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 threat.
The front door of the municipal building will only be open to those needing to pick up or drop off building or zoning permits until after the supervisors meeting on Monday evening. Following the meeting, the building's front door will be locked and access to the building restricted to only necessary personnel, officials said. All other services will be completed over the phone or via email.
Supervisor T.S. Scott said the street department employees and the police secretary will be on paid time off through March 27, and other employees, such as the township secretary, treasurer and zoning officers, will work alternating schedules, so that they are not in the building at the same time.
"They will all remain on call should we need them for an emergency," Scott said.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said if one employee contracted COVID-19 and was still around other employees, none would be able to respond to emergencies.
Scott said forms can be downloaded and requests for service made via email. Residents and others who must conduct business with the township can call the township building at 570-275-5521. Township officials said the emergency declaration is for an indefinite period, but updates will be available on the township's website at www.mahoningtownship.org/contact.
Essential township meetings will continue to be conducted. Non-essential meetings, such as those of the planning commission, will not be held, and a zoning hearing scheduled for Tuesday now is scheduled for April 23.
Earlier this week, Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said the department will limit "in-person" responses by officers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said officers will respond to emergency and life-threatening calls, but other calls and incidents will be handled over the phone. Individuals who arrive at the police department will be interviewed by intercom, officials said. Individuals who need to speak to an officer are to call the department at 570-275-5611, or 570-784-6300 after hours.
Scott urged other municipalities to also declare an emergency because if state or federal funds are available later, the municipalities will have to have proof of the emergency-related expenses and have declared a state of emergency.