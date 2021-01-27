MAHONING TWP. — Area residents may soon see robots roaming their sidewalks, making local deliveries.
The state last year approved operation of the Personal Delivery Devices, or PDDs, and asked Mahoning Township officials to come up with a map to show where the devices can operate. The township supervisors discussed the devices on Monday.
"I understand they run on the sidewalks, but we don’t have lot of sidewalks in the township," Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said.
Township officials were not sure how often they would see PDDs in the township.
The supervisors asked VonBlohn to work with the township street department, solicitor and police and fire chiefs to come up with a plan for the PDDs and note where the potential hazards for them would be in the township.
Officials were concerned whether the robots would cross Route 11.
"I can envision the dang thing getting run over," Supervisor T.S. Scott said.
He told Solicitor Jonathan DeWald to include the police and fire chiefs in the discussions over the ground rules.
The state enacted the law last year to allow the devices as a way to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code, PDDs are classified as pedestrians and are afforded the same rights, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
There are three exceptions, according to PennDOT: PDDs must yield the right-of-way to all pedestrians and pedalcyclists in a pedestrian area; PDDs must travel in the same direction of traffic when traveling on a roadway or shoulder/berm, and in specific circumstances, a PDD may operate within the travel lane of a roadway.
The state law, Act 106, that governs PDDs, limits their size to 32 inches or less in width, 42 inches or less in length and 72 inches or less in height and weighing no more than 550 pounds, without cargo.
They can only travel 12 miles per hour or less in pedestrian areas and 25 mph on a roadway or shoulder.
Besides pedestrian areas, they can only operate on roadways or shoulders/berms on roads posted at 25 mph or less.
Keep hoops off roads
VonBlohn again warned residents about erecting anything portable or permanent on the township rights-of-way. He specifically mentioned basketball hoops that some residents have placed along streets. He said they are not illegal but present a hazard for plow trucks, which could knock the stands into a car. The hoop stand could tear a mirror off of the truck, he said.
"There has to be a little common sense here," VonBlohn said.
In other business, the supervisors authorized Lloyd Craig, head of Department of Streets and Infrastructure, to order a new plow truck with plow, spreader, controls and hydraulics, from Sunbury Motors at a cost of $80,437.52.
Fire Chief Leslie Young reported East End Fire Company purchased one dozen air packs for $72,000 as part of a deal with two other fire companies. The company used funds from the Mahoning Township Fireman's Relief and donations through the 2020 mailer.
The last time the department purchased air packs, in 2012, they cost $95,000, she said.
"We were expecting to pay $105,000, but got in on a deal with Washingtonville and Valley Township fire companies," Young said.
She said the air packs are compatible with those of other area fire companies.