Area residents crossing the river bridge to or from Danville may have been puzzled by the signs announcing that they are entering Mahoning Township.
In fact, according to Bill Lynn, chairman of the Mahoning Township supervisors, “You can’t get to Danville from any direction without passing through Mahoning Township.”
Mahoning Township was first settled in 1775 and incorporated in 1786. At first it was part of Northumberland County, which was huge, and then Columbia County, which split from Northumberland in 1813.
Danville was officially founded then, too, but it wasn’t incorporated as a borough until 1849, when it was named the county seat of the newly formed Montour County.
Today, Mahoning Township and Danville almost seem like one, and are about equally populated, with Danville at 4,648 residents and Mahoning at 4,204 in the most recent count in 2018. Together they make up 49.7 percent of the population of Montour County, though less than 7 percent of its area.
Back in 1915, when J. H. Beers wrote his history of Columbia and Montour counties, he wasn’t much impressed by the township. “Being composed mostly of immense hills,” he wrote, “and with Danville for a near neighbor, the township of Mahoning has had few happenings to chronicle.”
He then went on to mention the Mahoning Poor Farm and the State Hospital for the Insane, a few churches, the cemeteries, the iron mines and the schoolhouse.
Geography
Mahoning Township’s southern boundary goes to the middle of the Susquehanna River. The Danville line goes just to the entrance of the bridge, and Mahoning shares the bridge itself, and the river, with Riverside Borough, with each responsible for half. The islands offshore just past the State Hospital are privately owned but part of Mahoning Township, too.
To the west, Mahoning meets Liberty Township near the Danville Boat Club, to the north, Valley Township, just over Montour Ridge, and to the east, Cooper Township, just past the Frosty Valley Resort.
Mahoning Creek meanders through the township and through Danville, entering the river just beyond the old football field, in an area once called Swampoodle, as identified by town native Francis Moyer. This lowland is traversed by both the creek and the river.
The mouth of the creek was also the site of a Native American settlement in the 1700s, which the Lenni Lenape named “Mahoning,” meaning “at the lick” (salt lick) in their language.
When white settlers arrived, they called the place “Mahoning Settlement,” then “Montgomery’s Landing” after the town’s founding family, and then “Danville.” According to historian D.W.B. Brower, writing in 1881, “Daniel was very popular and highly respected, and so the people, by general consent, began to call it ‘Danville’ out of compliment to Daniel Montgomery.”
Mostly farmland at first
The name “Mahoning” already belonged to the township, which was mostly farmland during its early years. Now, according to Dean VonBlohn, township zoning officer, there are just two big parcels of farmland left. One belongs to the Wayne Myers family in the far northwest corner of the township near the Valley Township line, and the other is the State Hospital farmland, in the southeast. Much of the State Hospital property has been purchased by Danville from the state in recent years, though it is still part of Mahoning Township.
The rest of Mahoning’s acreage has been divided into housing lots and developments, starting in the mid-1950s and continuing today. VonBlohn said his parents moved to Mahoning Township in 1942 and “brought me along.” Living out near what is now the Frosty Valley Golf Course, he had a paper route as a boy that went from there to Railroad Street. Houses were far between and even though everyone bought a paper in those days, he had just 36 customers along his long bike route.
The first housing development was Mahoning Manor, to the east of Geisinger. It began in the 1950s and grew slowly at first. Bill Lynn said it went north only to Elm Street by 1965, when he was growing up in the area. Later, he worked for Broscious Lumber, which quickly erected houses to fill those streets north of Bloom Road.
When Lynn’s family moved to Red Lane in the mid-1950s, their house was only the third one there. He remembers going out of the door of his house to go hunting and finding nothing but woods and farmland as he walked south toward Bloom Road and east toward Kaseville.
For people who have been here long enough to remember, each big housing development brings memories of a farm that was. Much of the top of Bald Top had been the Carl Hartman farm, according to Lynn, and Whisper Hills, in the northeast corner, was the Charles Keiter place.
Bald Top
One experience that has been preserved, despite development, is the view from the top of Bald Top. The recently repaired Bald Top Road up to the top was originally called Dug Road, according to VonBlohn, because it was dug by hand by miners to get to the iron deposits in the hills. The view was spectacular in 1881, and it still is today, especially from the open spot along Woodhill Road.
Back in 1881, in Brower’s history of Danville, Nancy Piper described that view in superlatives. “A view from the summit is one of the grandest imaginable,” she wrote, “if you delight in wild and varied scenery—pine-clad hills and broad majestic rivers. The whole town from that point, from Sidler’s Hill to Sageburg, and from Swampoodle to Frogtown, like a vast panorama, is spread out before you.”
Sidler’s Hill, behind Geisinger, and Frogtown are both in Mahoning Township, while Swampoodle (First Ward) and Sageburg (Second Ward) are in Danville. The names may no longer be familiar to most, but the places are still there. The original school in Mahoning Township was named Frogtown School, and it sat at the end of Schoolhouse Road, where the former Mahoning-Cooper school now stands.
Sis Hause, local historian, said that according to Brower’s history, Frogtown School started out in 1799 as a log school, then a one-room brick building. In the 1800s, there were four other one-room schoolhouses in the township, at Sidler Hill, Bald Top, Gravel Bank, and Toby Run, in addition to that one. Frogtown School was enlarged into a two-story brick structure in 1875 and enlarged again in 1931, when the other one-room schools were discontinued, to become the Mahoning Consolidated School. Both VonBlohn and Lynn went to elementary school there. The Mahoning School System became part of the Danville Area Schools in 1957.
Frogtown was named, according to Brower, because of a “swamp full of croaking frogs” in the neighborhood, but that general area had another name that still persists on maps today and was a designated census area until 2010. That place is Mechanicsville, which adjoins Danville and goes out along Route 11 for several miles. The Odd Fellows Cemetery is at the center of Mechanicsville.
Beers’ 1915 history of the area says Mechanicsville was named for the workmen who lived there and rode the Bloomsburg Trolley Line to get to work. In 1911, a silk mill named Ontiora was built there. Even though the name isn’t used much today, GPS still lists Mechanicsville as a location for many local addresses, and NOAA will give the local weather if you type in “Mechanicsville.”