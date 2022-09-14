MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Township supervisors voted unanimously at Monday night’s supervisors meeting to allow Police Chief Fred Dyroff to advertise for a part-time police officer.
Dyroff said that reason was that a full-time officer had been injured while off duty and is not likely to return until the New Year. His part-time officers have been filling in the gap. But he said the department needed to hire another part-time officer.
"I am requesting the board to approve the advertisement for an additional part-time officer. There are a few reasons for this request," Dyroff said to the board.
"One of our full-time officers was injured off-duty and has been off since late June and will most likely be off until at least the end of this year, and maybe beyond," he continued.
Officer George Geise, one of two part-time officers, has been filling the shifts left vacant by the injured officer.
The other part-time officer, Clay Fahringer, is retiring completely from law enforcement and is not available to assist with filling in shifts as needed.
"I’d like to advertise for to fill the vacancy left by Officer Fahringer, as well as supplement shifts left vacant due to Officer Geise filling in for the injured officer," he said.
Leaf pickup
The last leaf pick-up start date for 2022 will be Tuesday, Oct. 18. No grass clippings or sticks are allowed, only leaves. JDOG will pick up every Tuesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Last pick-up date will be Thursday, Dec. 15. No pick-up will be held on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24.
To schedule a pick-up, email JDOG at mahoningyards@gmail.com or call 570-759-7715 and give name and address. There is a maximum of 5 bags per pick-up, not to exceed 50 pounds. This information will be available on the township website at mahoningtownship.org.
The last yard waste pick-up for grass clippings, light brush and garden waste for this year is Tuesday. For details, visit mahoningtownship.org.