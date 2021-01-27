MAHONING TWP. — Township Supervisors T.S. Scott and Bill Lynn Monday disputed former Supervisor Wayne Myers' claim that Scott and Lynn violated the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act in 2017.
Myers, testifying at an Oct. 31, 2018 deposition, said he resigned in 2017 because the two others violated the Sunshine Law. Myers actually resigned in July 2016 and Supervisors Lynn and Ken Woodruff appointed Scott to fill Myers' seat the following month.
"I was not a supervisor. I could not have violated the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act," said Scott, speaking near the end of the supervisors meeting.
Scott disputed the claim Myers made in the deposition, which was reported in a story published Jan. 21 on the settlement of Myers' paving permit issue lawsuit against the township.
The Sunshine Act, or Open Meetings Law, requires government bodies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting.
The story referenced Myers' testimony from the deposition, which was related to a lawsuit the township had filed against former township Secretary-Treasurer Christine DeLong.
Reached on Wednesday, Myers said he believed at the time that Lynn and then-Supervisor Ken Woodruff had violated the act.
"It was reported incorrectly," he said of the deposition. "Whether I misspoke, I don't know what happened."
Myers, who was chairman at the time, said Lynn and Woodruff met to decide before the meeting to elect Lynn chairman. Three supervisors sat on the board at the time. There currently are five.
"They had everything set up before they came into the meeting," Myers said. "I didn't push it any further because the township was already in enough turmoil."
Lynn on Wednesday denied he and Woodruff violated the law.
"If anybody met in secret, it was him (Myers) and DeLong and (former Supervisor Dave) Barron," Lynn said.