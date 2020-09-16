MAHONING TWP. — The township will add a video intercom system to allow the township and police secretaries to communicate with visitors at the front door to determine their business.
Police Chief Fred Dyroff, in his report that Sgt. Matt Gerst presented to the supervisors at their meeting Monday, indicated the system was on order and is like the one the police department uses for the rear door.
"I feel it is a safety risk, a COVID risk and physical safety risk for the secretaries to unlock the door in order to speak to the person before they can determine their intention," Dyroff wrote in his report.
A fixed camera also will be installed to monitor the front door 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This camera will be integrated with the video/security system.
The front door of the township building has been locked to the public since mid-March due to COVID 19.
Also at the meeting, the supervisors decided not to endorse a trick-or-trick night this year due to concerns about COVID-19. The supervisors did say that if trick-or-treaters do go out, they should only go on Oct. 31, Halloween night, from 6 to 9, observe social distancing, go in small groups, wear masks and use hand sanitizers. Residents not interested in opening their door to trick-or-treaters should not turn on their porch light.