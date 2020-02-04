DANVILLE — A Mahoning Township woman will face Montour County Court action on retail theft of iced tea and a large full bag of unknown items from Sheetz Sept. 28.
Mahoning Township police charged Chelsea A. VonBlohn, 28, with retail theft, theft and receiving stolen property. He said this is her second retail theft of items valued less than $150.
VonBlohn waived her right to a preliminary hearing Monday before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
A customer reported the theft and registration of a vehicle she left in.
Video footage showed VonBlohn enter, walk to the southwest corner of the store, canvass the aisles for a few minutes, take merchandise and place it in a large black tote bag, police said.
Police said VonBlohn confirmed she was shown in the camera footage.