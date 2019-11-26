DANVILLE — A man charged with assaulting a co-worker whose jaw was broken will face Montour County Court action.
Matthew V. Stone, 29, of Danville, on Monday waived his right to a preliminary hearing before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder. Mahoning Township police charged him with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment Nov. 13.
Patrolman Ryan Pander was called to 1161 Bloom Road about an accident involving four people and two vehicles.
Russell Hendrickson Sr. was driving a pickup truck owned by Ronald Miller with Stone as the passenger. Both worked for Miller Removal at the time.
Before the accident, Hendrickson and Stone were loading a metal piece of furniture into the truck when Stone was accidentally struck over the back of the head with the furniture. He was upset with Hendrickson even though he knew it was an accident, according to the charges.
They later were traveling in the area of 1161 Bloom Road when Stone struck Hendrickson on the right side of the face three or four times with a closed fist, police said.
The altercation caused Hendrickson to abruptly stop in the middle of the road, resulting in the rear-end crash. Jeffrey and Bonne Sutton were in the other vehicle. Jeffrey reported an injury to his right ankle and Bonnie reported an injury to her chest. Both were treated at Geisinger.
Pander said Hendrickson suffered a broken jaw and a chipped tooth that lodged in his bottom gum. He required oral surgery with a six-week recovery period. Pander said Stone admitted to striking Hendrickson.