DANVILLE — A Phillipsburg man will face Montour County Court action on charges of biting a hospital security guard's arm, punching him in the head and spitting on him and another guard.
Clair Miles, 31, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder March 19.
Mahoning Township police charged him with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment.
Patrolman Cody Clossen was called to Geisinger Jan. 26 about an assault on security officers Ken Meyer and Braeden Clark.
Meyer said he was instructed by a doctor to remove a blanket from Miles who was being seen for a mental health evaluation.
Miles refused to give up the blanket. Meyer removed it and a physical altercation occurred.
The officers tried to restrain Miles and he bit Meyer's left forearm and punched him on the right side of the head, police said.
Miles spit on the officers, hitting both in the face, according to the charges. He was eventually restrained in the room.