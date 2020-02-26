DANVILLE — A Danville area man will face charges on the Montour County Court level for dropping his girlfriend on her head after she spent money for fast food.
Dante M. Maturani, 20, of 10 Trump Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Danville police charged him with two counts of assault Feb. 8 at 229 Walnut St. Police said his girlfriend, Sarah Putnam, was treated in Geisinger's emergency room.
Putnam's sister, Devin Severy, told police she heard a thump and Putnam crying. She found Putnam lying on her bed with a bleeding lip and a broken front tooth.
Alysha Lynch, who was at the home when the incident occurred, told police she heard a loud bang, Putnam scream and saw her bleeding.
Putnam told police she was on her way home from drug treatment and stopped to get food for her and Maturani. When she got home, he asked where she got the money to buy the food and when she told him where she got it, he picked her up and dropped her on her head, according to the charges. She said she became unconscious.
Maturani left before police arrived. He called Severy to ask how Putnam was. An officer spoke to him and told him to return to speak with police. Maturani said he would but didn't return, police said.