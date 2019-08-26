DANVILLE — A Mahoning Township father will face Montour County Court action on child endangerment charges of his 10-month-old daughter from Aug. 2, 2017.
Shaojun Yan, 39, of 102 S. Crestwood Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday on charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
The charges were filed Nov. 27, 2018.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Jason Bedisky said the baby's mother came home and noticed the baby had bruising on her chin, cheek and her left eye.
Bedisky made a Childline referral the next day with an evaluation and photos taken by a Geisinger pediatrician.
The officer met with a Montour County Children and Youth official to review the report and photos. In the report, the doctor indicated she had never seen an "accidental injury of this magnitude from a very short fall onto soft surfaces" as the mother described.
The doctor relayed the information to Dr. Pat Bruno, director of the Child Advocacy Center. Bedisky said Bruno was quite concerned about bruising on the baby's face, which was not consistent with a fall.
Bruno did not believe the injuries occurred the way the mother indicated and said the mother suggested several theories on how the injuries occurred.
In his expert opinion, Bruno indicated the injuries were not accidental, "but rather the result of abuse," according to Bedisky.