DANVILLE — A 61-year-old Mayberry Township man charged with exposing himself to two girls will face Montour County Court action.
Thomas H. Lisiewicz, 61, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder. He remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail.
Tpr. Tyler Watson charged him with two counts of corruption of minors and one count of simple assault from July 2016 through August.
The incidents came to light through a ChildLine referral investigation involving two girls, age 9 at the time, at his home at 7 Little Roaring Creek.
The girls would visit Lisiewicz, who participates in naturism or a cultural movement practicing, advocating and defending personal and social nudity, according to the charges. He exposed himself to the girls on numerous occasions, police said.
Police said there were numerous times he would place his hand on top of the girls' buttocks and pat them when they were sitting on the couch or walking to a vehicle. One girl caught him following her with his genitals out and touching himself, police said. Every time the girls were at his home, he was nude, police said.
About two years ago, he got into a physical altercation with one girl, was on top of her and wouldn't get off. She used force to get him off and he grabbed her by the hair and threw her outside, police said.