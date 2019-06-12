DANVILLE — A Danville area man failed to show up for a preliminary hearing Wednesday for allegedly failing to comply with Megan's Law for sex offenders.
As a result, Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent the case of Michael E. Sweet, 46, to county court and requested a bench warrant be issued for his arrest for his failure to appear.
Tpr. Jessica Naschke charged Sweet for failing to appear for his Megan's Law registration on Dec. 12. He is required to register his status yearly until September 17, 2020.
He maintained three places of employment — Arcon Group in Selinsgrove, Color Coat in Milton and KW Danville of Danville, according to the charge.
A check of state Department of Labor and Industry employment records showed he last reported earnings from KW Danville in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the last time he reported earnings from Color Coat was in the third quarter of 2017.
On Jan. 18, the trooper verified Sweet hadn't worked for Arcon for more than two years and that he was no longer employed at KW Danville.
On Feb. 4, Nathan Moyer, of Montgomery police, arrested Sweet based on allegations of sexual assault and rape of a child, according to Naschke. Moyer said Sweet had been living with his girlfriend and her 11-year-old son in Montgomery since June 2018.