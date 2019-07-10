DANVILLE — A Cooper Township man, charged with making a "cut throat" gesture to another man and his son pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to harassment with lewd or threatening language.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sentenced Robert Ray Ridgway, 50, of 424 Pepper Hills Drive, to supervised probation for one year and ordered him to have no contact with the victims. He ordered him to pay fines and court costs totaling $448.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Ryan Pander charged Ridgway following an incident March 3, during which Todd Davis was at Sheetz, at 9 Woodbine Lane, after taking his son, Jesse Davis, to work at Hunters Dairy Freez, at 1736 Montour Blvd. While inside Sheetz, Todd got a call from Jesse, who told him he didn't work that day and needed a ride home.
Ridgway was seen sitting in his vehicle while Todd was inside. Ridgway entered the market after Todd left, police said.
Todd drove to Hunters to pick up his son and they stayed in the parking lot while Jesse spoke to his employer on the phone. At that time, Ridgway left Sheetz, re-entered the Sheetz lot and parked his vehicle on the second row of spaces on the south side of Sheetz that overlooks Hunters.
As Todd and Jesse Davis left the Hunters lot and began to turn right onto Montour Boulevard, Ridgway left his vehicle and stood on the driver's side facing Todd and Jesse. They both said Ridgway threw both arms up in the air in a "what the heck" gesture and made a "cut throat" gesture using a closed fist and protruded thumb moving horizontally against his neck, according to the charges.
According to the criminal complaint, there has been an ongoing conflict between Ridgway and Todd Davis since June 2017. At that time, Ridgway pleaded guilty to harassment for a similar incident at 9 Woodbine Lane, police said.