DANVILLE — A Danville area man, charged with punching another man in the head during a debate, will face county court action.
Brian J. Hummer, 39, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
State police charged Hummer with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment of Edward Rothermel Sept. 19 at the Hilltop Bar, 115 Liberty Valley Road.
Tpr. Kyle Phillips said Rothermel was with friends during the debate about drivers having to wear seatbelts and motorcycle riders not having to wear helmets when Hummer became enraged and said he was going to punch Rothermel's face in. Police said almost immediately after he said that, he punched Rothermel in the head with a closed fist and Rothermel fell to the ground. He had a laceration on his forehead and required three stitches at Geisinger, police said.
Bartender Marlene Butters said she saw the incident and Rothermel drop to the ground. She told police he didn't fight back. Hummer told police he punched him because they were arguing and that Rothermel didn't fight back.