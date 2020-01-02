DANVILLE — A Danville area man will face Montour County Court action on charges of pushing, shoving, striking and trying to choke his wife and attempting to retrieve a gun.
Larry Gearhart, 61, of 5818 Broadway Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Tpr. Kaitlyn Derrick charged Gearhart with making terroristic threats, driving while his license was suspended or revoked, simple assault and harassment of Susan Gearhart Nov. 9 at their home in Limestone Township.
Susan Gearhart said they were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when her husband struck her with the back of his fist in their vehicle at an unknown location on Route 54. The altercation ended and she got back into the vehicle with him to travel to their home.
A physical altercation began in their home where he pushed, shoved, struck and, at one point, was on top of her and tried to choke her, she said. Larry Gearhart tried to get a firearm and made the comment, "I should kill you now," she told state police.
Larry Gearhart's driver's license was suspended for a fourth driving while under the influence of alcohol, police said.
Susan Gearhart was taken to Geisinger for treatment.