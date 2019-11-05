DANVILLE — A Danville man charged with 49 counts related to stealing from vehicles in Mahoning Township and Danville will face Montour County Court action.
Brandon D. Hendricks, 26, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Jacob Moser, 25, of Danville, is also charged with 49 counts related to stealing from vehicles. He goes before Shrawder Wednesday.
The men are charged with breaking into several vehicles in Danville between May 30 and Aug. 11, as well as stealing from 10 vehicles in Mahoning Township between June 5 and July 22.
Hendricks allegedly told Mahoning Township Patrolman Cody Clossen he and Moser entered 20 to 100 vehicles in Montour, Northumberland and Columbia counties. Hendricks also said he stole items from vehicles in Danville, Bloomsburg, Kulpmont, Elysburg, Sunbury, Lewisburg, Gordon, Mount Carmel and Hazleton, according to the charges.
Danville police charged Hendricks with four counts of thefts from vehicles, four counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of theft from a vehicle, two counts of receiving stolen property and six counts of loitering and prowling at night.
Moser faces 18 charges in Danville; two counts of thefts from vehicles, four counts of thefts from vehicles, four counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of receiving stolen property and six counts of loitering and prowling at night.
Clossen charged them with 62 offenses. Both were each charged with two counts of theft for taking a class ring valued at $200, taking $3 in change from a vehicle and $207 in cash from another vehicle; two counts of receiving stolen property related to the ring, cash and change; seven counts of theft related to multiple incidents for removing items valued at more than $50 but less than $200; seven counts of receiving stolen property related to multiple incidents; one count of theft for removing $35 in cash and coins; one count of receiving stolen property related to the cash and coins; and 11 counts of loitering and prowling at night.