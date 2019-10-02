DANVILLE — A man who police said advertised a deceased woman's antique stuffed bears for sale for $1,234 on his Letgo profile will face further court action.
Ronald J. Godshall, 55, of 740 Bloom Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Police said he advertised the bears on Letgo, a website and mobile application that allows users to buy from, sell to and chat with others locally.
Patrolman Cody Clossen charged Godshall with burglary, criminal trespass and theft of the four teddy bears valued at $499 on Aug. 14. The teddy bears belong to Joyce Barnhart and her family.
Susan Hess and Letita Fest went to Mahoning Township police to report a theft from their late aunt's home at 738 Bloom Road. They were cleaning out the home, managed by Barnhart, when they noticed the four bears that had been in the family for years were missing from an upstairs room. The bears were last seen June 27.
Fest was scrolling through Letgo and saw the bears listed for sale by RJ. G. She told police Godshall and his mother rent the other side of the house. They confirmed it was Godshall advertising the bears, police said.
Barnhart said no one besides immediate family members and the auctioneer were allowed in the home. She told police the homes are connected by the basement with a locked door on the 738 side. Police contacted Godshall's mother and the bears were removed from his account.