DANVILLE — A man, who was evicted from a mobile home park and allegedly threatened another man while holding a machete in a sheath, will face Montour County Court action.
Brian Ferguson, 36, whose last known address was 472 Blue Springs Terrace, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
He faces charges of felony criminal trespass, a misdemeanor criminal trespass, possessing drug paraphernalia, terroristic threats and harassment.
Bradley Long contacted state police at Milton Aug. 21 after he was asked by the owner of the trailer to secure the doors to prevent trespassers. He said he heard someone yell from inside the trailer and ask what he was doing.
Long walked around to his vehicle and was in the process of calling police when he saw Ferguson come out of the front door holding a machete. Long said Ferguson walked to the back of the vehicle and placed the machete on his tailgate.
After Long told Ferguson he was on the phone with police, Ferguson said he knew where he lived and that he was coming for him as he rested his hands on the machete, according to charges filed by Tpr. Chad Kramer.
Long said Ferguson fled south on his bike, then east in the 300 block of the terrace before turning north on Fairview Road.
Kramer found the machete next to a shed at 339 Blue Springs Terrace. Long identified it as the one Ferguson had.
Kramer stopped Ferguson at Fairview and Bush roads. He said he had no knowledge of the incident and that he never possessed a machete, police said.
While searching Ferguson, police found two smoking devices and a diabetic test strip container of suspected methamphetamine residue in his shorts pockets, according to the charges.